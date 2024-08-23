DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carniveish

Prince of Peckham
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Start your carnival veishtivites right on Friday, August 23rd as we bring you a whole lot of good energies and nothing but hits from some of the coldest DJs in the city alongside some guests from across the pond!

Buy your ticket now for priority entry unt...

This is a 21+ event.
Prince of Peckham
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.