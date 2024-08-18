DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz Sunday: The Bean Tones & Kevin Kanner Jazz

The Mint
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Bean Tones

The Bean Tones are a vocal jazz quartet based in Los Angeles that performs original arrangements and covers of a wide range of classic and contemporary music. Inspired by groups such as The Four Freshmen and The Hi-Lo's, The Bean Tones blend their unique a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Join us EVERY SUNDAY for a rotating selection of the best in LA's Jazz Music scene, and stay late for our Sunday residency with Kevin Kanner's Jazz Jam. Musicians who want to jam get in free with an instrument after 9pm (one drink minimum).

The Bean Tones...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bean Tones

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

