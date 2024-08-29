Top track

Cordovas - This Town's A Drag

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cordovas @ Robert's Westside

Robert's Westside
Thu, 29 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cordovas - This Town's A Drag
Got a code?

About Cordovas

The story of Cordovas is one of rock ’n’ roll seekers, hammering away in search not just for a platonic ideal of their freewheeling sound, but also for some greater truth about our experience as humans. The band is fueled by the long strange trip of frontm Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

CORDOVAS

General Admission: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $20 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cordovas

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.