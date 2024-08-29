DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The story of Cordovas is one of rock ’n’ roll seekers, hammering away in search not just for a platonic ideal of their freewheeling sound, but also for some greater truth about our experience as humans. The band is fueled by the long strange trip of frontm
Read more
Robert's Westside Presents:
CORDOVAS
General Admission: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $20 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)
General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There will be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.