SOUND HUB: Free Electronic Rooftop Party w/ TBA

Goja Rooftop
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
Free
About

🎶 House & Disco: PINI te hará bailar todo el atardecer con los éxitos que definieron toda una generación.

🌟 Dresscode: ¡Desempolva tus outfits más atrevidos, saca tus mejores galas y únete a nosotros para un atardecer llena de estilo.

🌆 Vistas Deslumb...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Unmute ES.

Lineup

PINI

Venue

Goja Rooftop

Carrer De Pau Claris 122, 08009 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

