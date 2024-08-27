DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
COME GET GLOWY INIT
DRESS CODE = NEON OR WHITE OR BRIGHT COLOURS INIT.
White stuff, neon paint, neon shizzz, bright colours!
Room 1: HipHop, Trap, Grime, R&B – Feat: Martin 2 Smoove (Gumball 3000 DJ) + Andy Purnell (CENTRAL CEE's TOUR DJ)
Room 2: Comme...
