Top track

Modern Color - Empty Rooms

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind, Pony

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 24 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modern Color - Empty Rooms
Got a code?

About

Miles to Go & The Kingsland Presents

Drug Church

Modern Color

Soul Blind

Pony

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go & The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.