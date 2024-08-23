DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dad Rock Night! 90s alt night

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Kingsland Presents: Dad Rock! All night long, we're playing your fave 90s rock headbangers and tunes. Socks with sandals optional! Free before Midnight with RSVP!

This is an 21+ event
The Kingsland Presents

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:30 pm
1500 capacity

