Czarface W/ Ocelot, Ill Bill, Shrapknel

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
New York
From $36.57
Breakpoint Booking and The Kingsland Presents: CZARFACE October 17th at The Brooklyn Monarch with special guests: OCELOT, ILL BILL and SHRAPKNEL

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

ShrapKnel, Ill Bill, Ocelot and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity

