STRAWBERRY GIRLS w/ Amarionette, Post NC

Sinwave
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strawberry Girls is a high-energy instrumental trio formed in Salinas, California. It features guitarist Zachary Garren (ex Dance Gavin Dance), drummer Ben Rosett (ex Eternity Forever), and bassist Ian Jennings. They've spent the last decade touring with a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Strawberry Girls

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

