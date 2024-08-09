Top track

A Million Doubts

Glassio (DJ Set) with Bottler (DJ Set)

Sleepwalk
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Benno Late Presents:

Blurbs:

Glassio is the Brooklyn-based lndie-Dance/Dream-Pop project of Irish-Iranian singer, songwriter and producer Sam R. His music has garnered 10s of millions of streams over the course of his career, breaking Spotify Global char...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Glassio, Bottler

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

