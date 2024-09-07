Top track

Robber, Thee Toe Tags, Rails, Tenement Rats, Ughh, Stiff Nights

Supply & Demand
Sat, 7 Sept, 12:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shaky Town Strut Festival - SUPPLY & DEMAND EDITION!!!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robber, UGHH

Venue

Supply & Demand

2500 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

