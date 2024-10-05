DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madame Loyal Paris : Fatboy Slim, Etienne de Crecy, Kiddy Smile & more

Madame Loyal - Cirque Micheletty
Sat, 5 Oct, 2:00 pm
From €39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MADAME LOYAL FESTIVAL

🎟🎟🎟 PRÉ-INSCRIPTION OUVERTE 🎟🎟🎟

👉 5 OCTOBRE 2024 - PROCHE PARIS

🎡 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗘̂𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘

#𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗟 #FESTIVAL

#ELECTRO #TRANCE #HOUSE #DEEPHOUSE #TECHNO #PARIS

🌳 Un parc de...

Mineurs autorisés si accompagnés
Présenté par Madame Loyal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

4
Madame Loyal, Fatboy Slim, Etienne de Crécy and 4 more

115 Bd Charles de Gaulle, 92390 Villeneuve-la-Garenne, France
Doors open2:00 pm

