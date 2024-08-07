DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kings of Queen

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kings of Queen live at Eddie's Attic!

The Kings of Queen has been selling out venues nationwide and is considered one of the country’s Top Rated Queen Tributes.

This fierce foursome is fronted by Emo Alaeddin, known for the looks and voice Freddie Mercur...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

