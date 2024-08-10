DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Camden: Summer Day and Night Party

Camden Courtyard
Sat, 10 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're kicking off summer in London’s brand new urban oasis, The Camden Courtyard, nestled right beside the legendary Electric Ballroom⚡️

With a killer sound system, get ready to sip on Wray & Nephew cocktail slushies, Aperol Spritz, and pitchers while par...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by North London Nightlife
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camden Courtyard

23 Kentish Town Road, Camden, London, NW5 2TJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.