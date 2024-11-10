Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over

Joe Goddard (Live)

The White Hotel
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
£17.26

About

Now Wave presents

Joe Goddard

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Now Wave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Goddard

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

