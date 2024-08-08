Top track

Vaughan H King - Think of Me Violet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Vaughan H King + Loj Doj + Cooper Lower

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vaughan H King - Think of Me Violet
Got a code?

About

VAUGHAN H KING

For the past four years, London based singer-songwriter Vaughan H King has been writing a story titled ’Darkness At Dawn’, which is an east end tragedy, broken into four acts.

The story follows Vaughan’s grandparents Violet and Reginald Co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vaughan H King

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs