Mother Nature's Bitch

Okay Kaya

Xanadu
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Okay Kaya

IUDs, asexual wellbeing, revenge, mental health – these are just a few of the topics that Okay Kaya turns into memorable soundbites on her 2020 album, Surviving Is The New Living. She reworks the proverb 'revenge is a dish best served cold', instead singin

Event information

THIS IS A NON-SKATING EVENT. Please note that skating will not be offered at this event.

Valid identification required for entry: unexpired government-issued IDs (driver's license or passport) or foreign passports accepted. Expired IDs, photocopies, photo...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.
Lineup

Okay Kaya

Venue

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

