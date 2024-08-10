Top track

Minniaux Presents~ Ragefuture! "Late Night Show"

Palmer's Bar
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:30 pm
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAGEFUTURE: FT. DJ Nanobyte, Worldwide Chaos, Ghost Kitchen, Teawhyb, Knucky, 6rips, and Miles Blvd. HOSTED by Sem Heyena.

THIS IS A LATE NIGHT SHOW. DOORS ARE 9:30PM $10

DJ Nanobyte~ known for his experimental nature, and surprising the crowd with addic...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miles Blvd, TeawhYB, WORLDWIDE CHAOS

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

