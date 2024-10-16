Top track

Ultralágrima - 500 Balas

Ultralágrima en MAZO

El Sol
Wed, 16 Oct, 9:30 pm
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ultralágrima es un proyecto de pop experimental afincado en Valencia formado por Marco Silvy-Leligois Jurado e Ignacio López Cavero (Margarita Quebrada, Marco, Henri).

En sus composiciones se unen el pop, post-punk, hyperpop y noise en una búsqueda para c...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ultralágrima

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
