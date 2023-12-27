DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"La prima edizione di PAr.Femme, ai Candelai di Palermo, sarà l'occasione per presentare dal vivo "Ibrido" il primo album di Bruna, istrionica cantautrice della label Lo Stato Dell'Arte, accompagnata da una formazione live tutta al femminile. Saranno le do...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.