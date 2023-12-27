DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PAR. FEMME

I Candelai
Wed, 27 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"La prima edizione di PAr.Femme, ai Candelai di Palermo, sarà l'occasione per presentare dal vivo "Ibrido" il primo album di Bruna, istrionica cantautrice della label Lo Stato Dell'Arte, accompagnata da una formazione live tutta al femminile. Saranno le do...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione I Candelai
I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

