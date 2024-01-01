Top track

Kuruza Cave Night

Bar St. Lo
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
DJToronto
About

Join us for an intimate NYE after-hours cave night at Bar Stlo as we usher in the new year.

Featuring sets by:

- Kiga

- Hangaëlle

- Playgirl

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by KURUZA.
Lineup

Kuruza

Venue

Bar St. Lo

26 Market Street, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1M6, Canada
Doors open1:00 am
150 capacity

