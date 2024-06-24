Top track

Brujeria + guest

Traffic Club
Mon, 24 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

brujeria

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Brujeria

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

