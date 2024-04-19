Top track

Blind Spot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maruja

Sneaky Pete's
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blind Spot
Got a code?

About

With a growing reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the underground circuit, Manchester jazz-punk quartet Maruja’s run of sold out shows continue to dazzle fans across the UK and Europe.

Improvisation provides the backbone of Maruja’s compo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maruja

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.