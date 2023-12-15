Top track

Xmas Weekender Day 1: Boil King + support

Sebright Arms
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Sebright Arms Christmas Weekender - featuring performances from the almighty Boil King, newcomers The Surely Knots & indie rock legends Starter Car performing a stripped back set. Come get festive with us.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Boil King

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

