DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗭𝗞𝗥 va à l’essentiel et remet à l’ordre du jour un phrasé précis, des schémas de rimes complexes et un flow d’une musicalité puissante pour son jeune âge.
Figure de proue de Roubaix, 𝗭𝗞𝗥 transpire pour faire rimer sa vérité.
Son premier album "Dans...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.