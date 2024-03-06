DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZKR

Le Bikini
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝗭𝗞𝗥 va à l’essentiel et remet à l’ordre du jour un phrasé précis, des schémas de rimes complexes et un flow d’une musicalité puissante pour son jeune âge.

Figure de proue de Roubaix, 𝗭𝗞𝗥 transpire pour faire rimer sa vérité.

Son premier album "Dans...

Présenté par BLEU CITRON et LIVE AFFAIR.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ZKR

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open8:30 pm

