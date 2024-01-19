DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jaenga, Brainrack

The Meadows
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 19+ event
Ratchet Ravers Entertainment & The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

