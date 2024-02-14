Top track

Get out of My Head

Sofia Bolt w/ Boy Prince (debut performance), Harry the Nightgown DJs Country Club

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sofia Bolt takes over Wednesdays in February at Gold-Diggers!

Join us Feb 7 with Logan Hone, the Jonny Kosmo band, and DJ Paul Cherry.

<3 VALENTINE’S DAY <3 with Boy Prince’s first ever live performance, Harry the Nightgown, and DJs Country Club.

Feb 21...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

