BENIBLA PARTY 15 ANS / PART 1

DOCK B
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16
About

Pour ses 15 ans, BENIBLA revient sur le devant de la scène avec une programmation underground qui promet de laver en 2024 !

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par BENIBLA x Chineurs de Rap
Lineup

4
Implaccable, Ricky Bishop, Heloïm and 4 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France

Doors open8:00 pm

