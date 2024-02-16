DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nusantara Beat

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! présente :

Nusantara Beat en concert au Hasard Ludique le 16 février 2024 !

Découvert aux Trans Musicales de Rennes en décembre 2023, Nusantara Beat est un sextet implanté à Amsterdam qui rassemble des membres de Jungle By Night, POM, The Mysteron...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nusantara Beat

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.