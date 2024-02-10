DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minimal Effort presents The Ritual ft. Anané + Louie Vega

Don Quixote
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Minimal Effort presents The Ritual with Anané & Louie Vega on Saturday, February 10th. Support by Leisan and G-Dubbs.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Anane Vega, Louie Vega, Leisan

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

