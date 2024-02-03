DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le Cannibale inaugura il suo 2024 a BASE con un evento speciale dedicato a “Mixed by Erry” con il vero protagonista del film sul palco. Il film di Sydney Sibilia, caso cinematografico italiano del 2023, racconta una storia vera, quella dei fratell***...
Via Tortona 54
A BASE sono possibili solo pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.
Potrai accedere alla talk (oltre al party) acquistando il biglietto "Talk + Ingresso Party"
"Mixed By Erry" è il film di Sydney Sibilia, campione di incassi su Netflix. È tratto da una storia vera, per la precisione quella di Enrico Frattasio (dj Enry), protagonista del nostro evento. I fratelli Frattasio, nella Napoli di metà anni '80, inventano, costruiscono, creano un impero illegale che insegna all’Italia la pirateria multimediale nella sua metodologia più antica e romantica: le musicassette.
21:30 – 23:00 Intervista ad Enrico Frattasio (talk*)
23:00 – 01:00 Mixed by Erry (djset)
01:00 – 02:30 Ines (djset)
02:30 – 04:00 Tamati
