A Warm Night for Angular Guitars and Falling in Love ft. Bodega

The Walrus
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsJacksonville
About

NYC's BODEGA are a playful blend of angles. They have loads to say about the current state of the world and how 'we' as whole interact with it. All this commentary is packed into biting Devo-esque bites of angular guitar pop nuggets. Their new album, 'Our...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Winterland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA

Venue

The Walrus

948 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.