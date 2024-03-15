Top track

PI w/ Croatian Amor + oqbqbo + Scandinavian Star

Studio 9294
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Posh Isolation Records returns to London with live sets from Croatian Amor, oqbqbo and Scandinavian Star.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Croatian Amor, oqbqbo, Scandinavian Star

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

