Beats On 005

The Lower Third
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Beats On Records presents, 005. Starting 2024 with our biggest party & line up to date, with headliner Lindsey Matthews, supporting act Chris Gialanze and residents.

Join us 27th January as we go through the night with some of the hottest names in the ind...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beats On Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

