Nuit Incolore

Le Krakatoa
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
C’est lors d’une de ses interminables insomnies que le jeune suisse Théo Marclay trouve son nom de scène : NUIT INCOLORE.

Désormais, il passera le reste de ses nuits blanches entre les murs froids de sa chambre d’étudiant à composer des chansons, semblabl...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par W SPECTACLE.
3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open8:30 pm

