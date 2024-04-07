DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Absolem, rappeur bruxellois d’origine liégeoise, fait partie de cette nouvelle génération de la scène belge à la technique maitrisée et au charisme assuré. Très tôt, il est repéré pour son amour de la rime percutante, sa voix grave et ses flows efficaces s...
