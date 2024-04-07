Top track

ABSOLEM - Bougies

Absolem

La Boule Noire
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Absolem, rappeur bruxellois d’origine liégeoise, fait partie de cette nouvelle génération de la scène belge à la technique maitrisée et au charisme assuré. Très tôt, il est repéré pour son amour de la rime percutante, sa voix grave et ses flows efficaces s...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Absolem

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

