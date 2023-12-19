DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Initiation au Mix sur vinyles avec Mel C

Bar à Bulles
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
WorkshopParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En groupe de 12 personnes, dans une atmosphère conviviale et bienveillante, la Dj Mel C proposera une initiation au mix sur vinyles

Au programme : Comprendre le fonctionnement des platines vinyles, avoir des astuc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

