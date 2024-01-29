Top track

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Anxiety

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £16.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fifth album in & they're just getting started. Join us as Frank & the Rattlesnakes storm on down to our shop for an instore to remember!

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 26th January 2024. You will be able to collect the album at th...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

