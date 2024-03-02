Top track

Daniel Romano - A Rat Without a Tale (feat. The Outfit)

Daniel Romano's Outfit

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$30.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IndoorShoes Music & Warehouse Concert Hall Present

DANIEL ROMANO'S OUTFIT | Niagara, ON
www.danielromanomusic.com

"Daniel Romano's Outfit are a band like no other, weaving a mysterious and mesmerizing soundscape that is as haunting as it is ele...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniel Romano's Outfit

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

