DAVID NUMWAMI

Le Hasard Ludique
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le jeune artiste a beau être formé à la philosophie, c’est davantage son initiation à la guitare, tout jeune, qui pave sa voie ces dernières années. David a fait ses armes aux côtés des pointures, accompagnant sur scène et en studio Charlotte Gainsbourg, S...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Numwami

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

