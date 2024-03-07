Top track

Black Milk Live

Off Topic
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Black Milk has been creating music professionally since he was a teen, co-producing for Detroit’s beloved Slum Village as well as crafting his own works as a producer and rapper; 15+ years later, he’s still going strong. Each step of the way, Black has pus...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Substrato Studio & OFF TOPIC

Lineup

Black Milk

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

