DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Black Milk has been creating music professionally since he was a teen, co-producing for Detroit’s beloved Slum Village as well as crafting his own works as a producer and rapper; 15+ years later, he’s still going strong. Each step of the way, Black has pus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.