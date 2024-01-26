DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PARADISE TECHNIQUE pres DESERT SOUND COLONY

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
From €6
About

An immersive night of break, electro, dub & garage rhythms with Desert Sound Colony (Holding Hands label boss) for the first time in Italy, alongside Andrewww at the Apollo Club, backroom managed by God Will Save us with DJ sets by Daria Kras and Novze.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

