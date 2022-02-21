DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

831

The Brooklyn Monarch
21 Feb - 22 Feb
GigsNew York
From $84.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VIP package includes a Meet & Greet, limited to 100 tickets, and features a group photo session with groups of 10, early admission 30 minutes before the general audience, and a complimentary concert poster.

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Brooklyn Monarch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

831

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

