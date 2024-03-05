Top track

Ashaine White - Lock & Key

Ashaine White

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

Ashaine White's first headline show of 2024 ahead of her next EP.

Ashaine White is a rising star in the UK music scene, already nominated for a 2022 Ivors Academy Rising Star award, she is one to watch. With a critically acclaimed project (Fairytales, 202...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by lo mgmt.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ashaine White

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

