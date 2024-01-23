DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TALENT SHOW!

Radio Coffee & Beer
Tue, 23 Jan, 8:00 pm
Austin
Free
About

RESCHEDULED - Radio Talent Show picks back up for 2024! - As always, CASH PRIZE for the winner! Come show us your talent!

Sign up! Email RadiosGotTalent@gmail.com

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer
Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

