Cherrymoon Trax - The House Of House - Original Remastered Mix

BAKALAO (Overdrive): CANITO + GASKÓN

El Sótano
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€15

About

Remember sesión especial sonido OVERDRIVE

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaskón

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

