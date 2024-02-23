Top track

God Walked Down

The Allergies: Funky Fever

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8

About

The Allergies launch their new Club Night Funky Fever! 🤒

Are you feeling ill? Need a does of funk? Well The Allergies have got you covered with a prescription of funky basslines

Expect the best Hip Hop, Disco, Breaks, Soul, Funk, Boogie and more, with a...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Allergies, Jim Sharp

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

