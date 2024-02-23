DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Allergies launch their new Club Night Funky Fever! 🤒
Are you feeling ill? Need a does of funk? Well The Allergies have got you covered with a prescription of funky basslines
Expect the best Hip Hop, Disco, Breaks, Soul, Funk, Boogie and more, with a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.