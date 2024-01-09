Top track

Jeff Buckley - Everybody Here Wants You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JEFF BUCKLEY LIVE IN CHICAGO

East Street Tap
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £4.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeff Buckley - Everybody Here Wants You
Got a code?

About

Film Screening: Recorded at the Cabaret Metro in 1995, Live in Chicago is another brilliant example of singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley’s stirring live act. Buckley tackles originals from his debut Grace and covers of Big Star, MC5 and Leonard Cohen.

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.