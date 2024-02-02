DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MOMBAO (live) + LESTER MANN (dj set)
Damon Arabsolgar e Anselmo Luisi sono i Mombao, un progetto a metà tra il concerto e la performance, dove i due interpreti mescolano brani originali con musica popolare di diverse culture del mondo. Il loro so***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.