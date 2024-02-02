Top track

Mombao - Rasti

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mombao Live +  Lester Mann Dj set

BIKO
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mombao - Rasti
Got a code?

About

MOMBAO (live) + LESTER MANN (dj set)

Damon Arabsolgar e Anselmo Luisi sono i Mombao, un progetto a metà tra il concerto e la performance, dove i due interpreti mescolano brani originali con musica popolare di diverse culture del mondo. Il loro so***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Mombao

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.