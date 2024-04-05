Top track

Heartbreaker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CRAZY P Soundsystem (Hot Toddy & Danielle Moore)

El Sótano
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heartbreaker
Got a code?

Event information

Celebra el aniversario de El Sótano club de nuevo con Crazy P Sound System !!

Os esperamos !

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.